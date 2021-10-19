Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 303,972 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $227,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.06. 27,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,955. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $433.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $13,845,249. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

