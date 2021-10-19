Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 183,255 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183,255 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies accounts for 1.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $408,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.78 on Tuesday, hitting $157.66. 27,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,099. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.69 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

