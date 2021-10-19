Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,219,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030,335 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $128,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 48,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,750. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. increased their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

