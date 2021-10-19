Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 447,900 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 698,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter worth $112,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth $136,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 142.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 262,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,633. The company has a quick ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.32. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

