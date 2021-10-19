HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 475.90 ($6.22).

HSBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LON HSBA traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 433.65 ($5.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,813,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235,813. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302.15 ($3.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.37. The company has a market cap of £88.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

