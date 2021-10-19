Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 15,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,835. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -682.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

