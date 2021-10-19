Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

