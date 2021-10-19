hybrix (HY) Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, hybrix has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One hybrix coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00002961 BTC on major exchanges. hybrix has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $57.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00101908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,577.12 or 0.99909081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.31 or 0.06056308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023395 BTC.

hybrix Coin Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,089 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io

Buying and Selling hybrix

