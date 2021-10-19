I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 3.5%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.20 and last traded at $64.90. 16,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 529,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,656,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in I-Mab by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

