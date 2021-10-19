i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Down to $25.60

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.60, but opened at $24.66. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $789.74 million, a PE ratio of -72.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.