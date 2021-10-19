i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Down to $25.60

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.60, but opened at $24.66. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $789.74 million, a PE ratio of -72.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

