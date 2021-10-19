IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of IDYA opened at $23.05 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $885.19 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $877,945. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

