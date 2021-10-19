IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 302,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,198,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $644.64. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,638. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.48 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $658.50 and its 200-day moving average is $613.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

