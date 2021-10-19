iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iHuman in the second quarter worth $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iHuman during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iHuman by 428.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iHuman during the first quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iHuman by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHuman alerts:

Shares of NYSE IH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $270.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18. iHuman has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.