Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,080.0 days.
Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$6.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $7.35.
About Iluka Resources
