Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,080.0 days.

Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$6.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $7.35.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.