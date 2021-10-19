Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

