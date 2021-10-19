Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 104,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NYSE IHC opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.91. Independence has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 23.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Independence by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

