Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd Has $47.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd reduced its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,263 shares during the period. Ozon accounts for approximately 4.0% of Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd’s holdings in Ozon were worth $47,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 39.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 9.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 35,912.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZON traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,493. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a PE ratio of -26.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

