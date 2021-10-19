Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 545.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 540.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

