Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $240.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 173.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

