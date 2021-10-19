Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,300 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 1,669,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.5 days.

OTCMKTS IVBXF traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

