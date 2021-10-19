Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,300 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 1,669,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.5 days.
OTCMKTS IVBXF traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
