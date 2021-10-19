Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 3,183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,050.0 days.

IPXHF remained flat at $$8.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

