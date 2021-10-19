Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

