Insider Selling: Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EBC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 746,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 34.56.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

