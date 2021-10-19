Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.