IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 31.3% in September

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,672. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.78.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,071.26%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.