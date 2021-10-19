Internet Computer Price Hits $43.47 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $43.47 or 0.00069331 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.56 billion and approximately $263.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00064659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00099907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.07 or 0.99859974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.03 or 0.06027750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,901,208 coins and its circulating supply is 173,908,076 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

