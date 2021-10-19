Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.30. 2,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.29.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

