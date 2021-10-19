Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $48.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 96,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 119,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.