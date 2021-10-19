Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 30.7% in September

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,772. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.47. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $191.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

