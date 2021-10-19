Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 207,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,506,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 59,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,363. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

