iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $19,788,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

