Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), RTT News reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IRDM opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iridium Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Iridium Communications worth $37,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

