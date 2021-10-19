iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88.

