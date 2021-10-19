iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.

