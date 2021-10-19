iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 170.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

