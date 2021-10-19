iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 830,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,409 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $89,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.57. 553,194 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

