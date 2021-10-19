iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $252.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

