iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.17. 17,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

