iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,083,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,579 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $465,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $451.40. 81,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,705. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

