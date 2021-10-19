iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises about 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.45% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,585 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7,846.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $81.24.

