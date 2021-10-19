Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$11.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ivanhoe Mines traded as high as C$10.29 and last traded at C$10.27, with a volume of 2065711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IVN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.87.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.