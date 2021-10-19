J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Argus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.86.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

