Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

