Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $126.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 86.65%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

