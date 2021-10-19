Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $18.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.78.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.17.

UNH stock opened at $424.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $400.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $433.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,249. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

