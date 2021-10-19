John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

