Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Johnson Controls International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.48. 3,155,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

