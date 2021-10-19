JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,437,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after buying an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,727,000 after buying an additional 195,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

