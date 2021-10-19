JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of I-Mab worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,656,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after buying an additional 477,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

IMAB stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

