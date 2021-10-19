JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 90.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of 93.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUBCY. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a 87.00 price target (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

SUBCY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

